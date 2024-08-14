IN PICS: 78 Years Of Indian Independence Day Celebrations

Red Fort | X

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru delivering the 'Tryst With Destiny' speech | University of Cambridge

First Independence Day Celebration, 1947, at Red Fort. Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru addresses the crowd | British Pathé

Indians gather to celebrate the independence of sovereign nation at Red Fort. | archive.org

During the first anniversary in 1948, celebration of independence at Red Fort in Delhi, India, Pandit Nehru (Prime Minister) inspects the Guard of Honor. | British Pathé

First anniversary independence day celebration parade in 1948. | British Pathé

First independence day celebrated in Kashmir-1948 | British Pathé

Amongst others watching the national flag of India being hoisted are the High Commissioner for India Krishna Menon in 1949. | British Pathé

Independence day cover dating 15 August 1949 | X

Jawaharlal Nehru at Red Fort celebrating 3rd independence day on August 15, 1950 | British Pathé

Independence day celebrations at President's Residence in presence of Dr. Rajendra Prasad in 1950. | British Pathé

Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of free India arrive to the 4th independence day celebrations at Red Fort | British Pathé

Independence day parade in Delhi at India Gate on the occassion in 1951 | British Pathé

Indians gather at Red fort to celebrate independence day in 1952 | British Pathé

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru cuts cake in celebrations of independence day in 1954 | British Pathé

Red Fort, along with various monuments, were lit up on the occasion of 10th anniversary of Indian independence day on August 15, 1957. | British Pathé

Cultural representation at the Red Fort parade on the occasion on August 15, 1958 | British Pathé

Second PM of independent India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, addressing the nation from Red Fort after flag hoisting in 1965 | British Pathé

Third PM of independent India, Indira Gandhi, addressing the nation from Red Fort after flag hoisting in 1966 during heavy rains. | British Pathé

First coloured footage of independence celebration from 1968. Third Indian PM Indira Gandhi addressing country from Red Fort. | British Pathé

President Nyerere of Tanzania joins independence day celebration with then PM Indira Gandhi (1971) | British Pathé

PM Indira Gandhi on the 30th anniversary of Indian independence, urging unity among citizens | British Pathé

Indira Gandhi's last speech at Red Fort on the occasion of independence day in 1984 before her assassination. | British Pathé

Rajiv Gandhi addresses the nation on the occasion of Indian independence day celebrations in 1985 | British Pathé

After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the then Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao addressed the nation in 1991. | X

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Red fort on the occasion of independence day in 2000 | X

PM Manmohan Singh unfurling flag at Red fort in 2005 | Wikipedia

PM Manmohan Singh honoring the parade in 2009 | archive PMO

PM Manmohan Singh addresses the nation on the occasion of independence on 2013 | archive PMO

PM Modi unfurling flag during independence day 2015 | PIB

PM Modi unfurling flag during independence day 2017. | PIB