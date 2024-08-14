 IN PICS: 78 Years Of Indian Independence Day Celebrations
e-Paper Get App
HomePhoto-galleryIN PICS: 78 Years Of Indian Independence Day Celebrations

IN PICS: 78 Years Of Indian Independence Day Celebrations

India is commemorating the 78th anniversary of its independence from the British Raj on August 15, 2024. In honor of the nation and to add to its rich history, let us take a closer look at previous years and their celebrations.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Red Fort | X
Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru delivering the 'Tryst With Destiny' speech

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru delivering the 'Tryst With Destiny' speech | University of Cambridge

First Independence Day Celebration, 1947, at Red Fort. Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru addresses the crowd

First Independence Day Celebration, 1947, at Red Fort. Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru addresses the crowd | British Pathé

Indians gather to celebrate the independence of sovereign nation at Red Fort.

Indians gather to celebrate the independence of sovereign nation at Red Fort. | archive.org

During the first anniversary in 1948, celebration of independence at Red Fort in Delhi, India, Pandit Nehru (Prime Minister) inspects the Guard of Honor.

During the first anniversary in 1948, celebration of independence at Red Fort in Delhi, India, Pandit Nehru (Prime Minister) inspects the Guard of Honor. | British Pathé

First anniversary independence day celebration parade in 1948.

First anniversary independence day celebration parade in 1948. | British Pathé

First anniversary independence day celebration parade in 1948.

First anniversary independence day celebration parade in 1948. | British Pathé

First independence day celebrated in Kashmir-1948

First independence day celebrated in Kashmir-1948 | British Pathé

First independence day celebrated in Kashmir-1948

First independence day celebrated in Kashmir-1948 | British Pathé

Amongst others watching the national flag of India being hoisted are the High Commissioner for India Krishna Menon in 1949.

Amongst others watching the national flag of India being hoisted are the High Commissioner for India Krishna Menon in 1949. | British Pathé

Independence day cover dating 15 August 1949

Independence day cover dating 15 August 1949 | X

Jawaharlal Nehru at Red Fort celebrating 3rd independence day on August 15, 1950

Jawaharlal Nehru at Red Fort celebrating 3rd independence day on August 15, 1950 | British Pathé

Independence day celebrations at President's Residence in presence of Dr. Rajendra Prasad in 1950.

Independence day celebrations at President's Residence in presence of Dr. Rajendra Prasad in 1950. | British Pathé

Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of free India arrive to the 4th independence day celebrations at Red Fort

Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of free India arrive to the 4th independence day celebrations at Red Fort | British Pathé

Independence day parade in Delhi at India Gate on the occassion in 1951

Independence day parade in Delhi at India Gate on the occassion in 1951 | British Pathé

Indians gather at Red fort to celebrate independence day in 1952

Indians gather at Red fort to celebrate independence day in 1952 | British Pathé

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru cuts cake in celebrations of independence day in 1954

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru cuts cake in celebrations of independence day in 1954 | British Pathé

Red Fort, along with various monuments, were lit up on the occasion of 10th anniversary of Indian independence day on August 15, 1957.

Red Fort, along with various monuments, were lit up on the occasion of 10th anniversary of Indian independence day on August 15, 1957. | British Pathé

Cultural representation at the Red Fort parade on the occasion on August 15, 1958

Cultural representation at the Red Fort parade on the occasion on August 15, 1958 | British Pathé

Second PM of independent India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, addressing the nation from Red Fort after flag hoisting in 1965

Second PM of independent India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, addressing the nation from Red Fort after flag hoisting in 1965 | British Pathé

Third PM of independent India, Indira Gandhi, addressing the nation from Red Fort after flag hoisting in 1966 during heavy rains.

Third PM of independent India, Indira Gandhi, addressing the nation from Red Fort after flag hoisting in 1966 during heavy rains. | British Pathé

First coloured footage of independence celebration from 1968. Third Indian PM Indira Gandhi addressing country from Red Fort.

First coloured footage of independence celebration from 1968. Third Indian PM Indira Gandhi addressing country from Red Fort. | British Pathé

President Nyerere of Tanzania joins independence day celebration with then PM Indira Gandhi (1971)

President Nyerere of Tanzania joins independence day celebration with then PM Indira Gandhi (1971) | British Pathé

PM Indira Gandhi on the 30th anniversary of Indian independence, urging unity among citizens

PM Indira Gandhi on the 30th anniversary of Indian independence, urging unity among citizens | British Pathé

Indira Gandhi's last speech at Red Fort on the occasion of independence day in 1984 before her assassination.

Indira Gandhi's last speech at Red Fort on the occasion of independence day in 1984 before her assassination. | British Pathé

Rajiv Gandhi addresses the nation on the occasion of Indian independence day celebrations in 1985

Rajiv Gandhi addresses the nation on the occasion of Indian independence day celebrations in 1985 | British Pathé

After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the then Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao addressed the nation in 1991.

After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the then Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao addressed the nation in 1991. | X

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Red fort on the occasion of independence day in 2000

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Red fort on the occasion of independence day in 2000 | X

PM Manmohan Singh unfurling flag at Red fort in 2005

PM Manmohan Singh unfurling flag at Red fort in 2005 | Wikipedia

PM Manmohan Singh honoring the parade in 2009

PM Manmohan Singh honoring the parade in 2009 | archive PMO

PM Manmohan Singh addresses the nation on the occasion of independence on 2013

PM Manmohan Singh addresses the nation on the occasion of independence on 2013 | archive PMO

PM Modi unfurling flag during independence day 2015

PM Modi unfurling flag during independence day 2015 | PIB

PM Modi unfurling flag during independence day 2017.

PM Modi unfurling flag during independence day 2017. | PIB

PM Modi unfurling flag during independence day 2023

PM Modi unfurling flag during independence day 2023 | X

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inside Kareena Kapoor’s Jaane Jaan Themed Birthday Celebration

Inside Kareena Kapoor’s Jaane Jaan Themed Birthday Celebration

Mughal-E-Azam Turns 63: 10 Unknown Facts About Madhubala-Dilip Kumar Starrer You Must Know

Mughal-E-Azam Turns 63: 10 Unknown Facts About Madhubala-Dilip Kumar Starrer You Must Know

Bhumi Pednekar Returns To Mumbai With Rumoured BF Yash After Birthday Bash

Bhumi Pednekar Returns To Mumbai With Rumoured BF Yash After Birthday Bash

BTS' V Flaunts His Blonde Hair IN WeVerse LIVE Making Fans Go AWW

BTS' V Flaunts His Blonde Hair IN WeVerse LIVE Making Fans Go AWW