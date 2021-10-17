In Pics: 2018 deluge replay? Heavy rains cause lose of life, devastation, landslides in Kerala

Six more bodies were recovered from Kerala's Kottayam and Idukki districts on Sunday taking the total death toll in the state to 15 as incessant rains lashed the state causing landslides and flash floods in several parts.

12 bodies were recovered from Kottayam and three from Idukki, the State's Information and Public Relations Department said on Sunday.

Personnel from the three defence forces -the Army, Navy and the Air Force have been pressed into service for rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the state.

A women stands on a balcony of a house submerged in flood water following incessant rainfall, in Mallappally on Sunday. | ANI

Kerala, Oct 17 (ANI): Waterlogging at the nearby areas due to the overflow of the Pampa river following heavy rainfall, in Pathanamthitta on Sunday. | ANI

Advertisement

Southern Naval Command officers prepare to assist local administration in rescue operations following incessant rain, in Kochi on Saturday. | ANI

A view of the waterlogged street following incessant rainfall, in Mallappally on Sunday. | ANI

A view of the waterlogged street following incessant rainfall, in Mallappally on Sunday. | ANI

Advertisement

outhern Naval Command officers prepare to assist local administration in rescue operations following incessant rain, in Kochi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

A birds eye view of a landslide affected area, in Kottayam on Sunday. | ANI

Army and NDRF personnel clear debris caused by a landslide during search and rescue operations at a flood-affected area, at Koottickal, in Kottayam on Sunday. | ANI

Advertisement

: A birds eye view of a landslide affected area, at Koottickal, in Kottayam on Sunday. | ANI

Kochi Southern Naval Command (SNC) personnel inside a chopper on the way to provide relief material to landslide affected areas, at Koottickal, in Kottayam on Sunday. | ANI

: An aerial perspective view of a landslide affected area, at Koottickal, in Kottayam on Sunday | ANI

Kerala, Oct 17 (ANI): Army vehicles arrive for the search and rescue operation at a landslide affected area due to incessant rainfall, at Koottickal, in Kottayam on Sunday. | ANI

Kerala, Oct 17 (ANI): NDRF personnel take out a woman during a search and rescue operation at a flood-affected area, at Ranni, in Pathanamthitta on Saturday. | ANI

Flood water gushes through low-lying areas triggered by incessant rains, in Kottayam on Sunday. | ANI

A man walks over debris triggered by a landslide at a flood-affected area, at Meloram village, in Kottayam on Sunday. | ANI

NDRF personnel clear debris caused by a landslide during search and rescue operations at a flood-affected area, at Kokkayar, in Idukki on Sunday. | ANI

Kottayam: Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Kerala Fire and Rescue personnel during rescue operations at the site of landslide at Kavali in Kottayam district, Sunday, | -PTI

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 04:34 PM IST