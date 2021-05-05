Photo

IN PHOTOS: Within TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's swearing-in ceremony

By FPJ Web Desk

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee makes a gesture to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar after taking oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for a third consecutive term, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Wednesday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term. The oath was administered by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in a muted ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, Chief ministers of other states and leaders of other political parties have not been invited.

Top TMC leaders including MP Abhishek Banerjee, Firhad Hakim, Partha Chatterjee were in attendance. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor who had worked with the TMC on its poll campaign was also present.

After taking oath, Banerjee visited 'Nabanna' where she was given guard of honourby the Kolkata police.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee before taking oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for a third consecutive term, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Wednesday. She was administered the oath by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for a third consecutive term, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Wednesday. She was administered the oath by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee makes a gesture to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar after taking oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for a third consecutive term, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Wednesday.
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for a third consecutive term, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Wednesday. She was administered the oath by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Newly-elected for a third consecutive term Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in a group photo with the party leaders, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Wednesday. She was administered the oath by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Newly-elected for a third consecutive term Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee after taking the oath, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Wednesday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inspects a guard of honour on her arrival at her office after her swearing-in ceremony, at Nabanna in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
