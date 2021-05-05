IN PHOTOS: Within TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's swearing-in ceremony

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term. The oath was administered by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in a muted ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, Chief ministers of other states and leaders of other political parties have not been invited.

Top TMC leaders including MP Abhishek Banerjee, Firhad Hakim, Partha Chatterjee were in attendance. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor who had worked with the TMC on its poll campaign was also present.

After taking oath, Banerjee visited 'Nabanna' where she was given guard of honourby the Kolkata police.