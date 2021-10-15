In Photos: Shastra Puja, Ravana effigies, and other rituals- here's how India is celebrating Dussehra 2021

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the nine days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina. The festival is celebrated differently in various parts of the country.

It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'.

The day is also celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Rama over the king of Lanka, Ravana.

Dussehra is marked with religious enthusiasm across the country. Ramlila, the dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram is staged for 10 days and concludes on Dussehra.

Effigies of the ten-headed demon king Raavan, his brother Kumbhakaran and son Indrajit are burnt with fireworks to signify the destruction of evil.

From the burning of giant effigies, Ramayana plays, 'sindoor Khela', and sharpening and worshipping weapons, Dussehra is a festival that exhibits the country's incredible diversity.

Here's a look at how India celebrated Dussehra in 2021.

Hindu devotees perform Ayudha Puja ritual (worship of instruments) on their bicycle on the occasion of Dussehra-Vijay Dashami festival in New Delhi on October 14, 2021. | AFP

Priests perform Shastra puja on the occasion of Dussehra, at Haridwar Maha Nirmani Akhara, in Haridwar on Friday. | ANI

The effigies of Ravan and Kumbhakaran set up to be burnt on the occasion of Dussehra, at Kankhal, in Haridwar on Friday. | ANI

People participate in the Chal Samaroh procession on the occasion of Dussehra, in Jabalpur, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. | PTI

Security personnel stand guard near the effigies of demon king Ravana, his son Meghnath and brother Kumbhkaran before they are set alight to mark the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar on October 15, 2021. | AFP

People worship at the Dashanan Mandir on the occasion of Dussehra, in Kanpur on Friday. | ANI

Members of Hindu Utsav Samiti display their weapons after performing Shastra Puja on the occasion of Dussehra festival in Bhopal, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. | AFP

DIG of Police Irshad Wali performs Shastra Puja at police armoury on the occasion of Dussehra, in Bhopal, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. | PTI

Devotees perform Ayudha Puja ritual on their vehicles on the occasion of Dussehra-Vijay Dashami festival outside a temple in Hyderabad on October 15, 2021. | AFP

Devotees perform Ayudha Puja ritual on their motorbikes on the occasion of Dussehra-Vijay Dashami festival outside a temple in Hyderabad on October 15, 2021. | AFP

