Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 03:56 PM IST

In Photos: 'Resistance' against Taliban gears up in Afghanistan's Panjshir; visuals of children carrying rifles emerge

FPJ Web Desk
Newly absorbed personnel in the Afghan security forces take part in a military training in Bandejoy area of Dara district in Panjshir province on August 21, 2021, days after the Taliban stunning takeover of Afghanistan.

The Taliban has said that their fighters are heading towards Panjshir province, the only anti-Taliban outpost which is yet to be surrendered or toppled.

They said on Sunday that the fighters have seen no resistance on the way to Panjshir province and are now getting closer to the spot, Afghan media reported.

Panjshir province landed northwest of Kabul is a mountainous valley known as the land of lions. The geography is now home to hundreds of Afghan National Defense and Security forces, Special Forces, and militia that are being led by Ahmad Masoud, son of the slain Ahmad Shah Masoud.

Ahmad Masoud in a recent telephonic interview with a global wire service said that he is willing to negotiate with the Taliban and considers the negotiations to be the only way forward.

The Taliban's political office spokesperson, Naeem Wardak also said on Sunday that their policy is to negotiate and settle everything through negotiations.

He hopefully said to get the people and tribal leaders of Panjshir province to join them and prevent violence.

Former First Vice President Amrullah Saleh and former Acting Defence Minister Bismillah Muhammadi are two other figures who back Ahamd Masoud against the Taliban and named the battle, resistance.

Photo by Ahmad Sahel Arman / AFP

Photo by Ahmad Sahel Arman / AFP

Photo by Ahmad Sahel Arman / AFP

Photo by Ahmad Sahel Arman / AFP

Photo by Ahmad Sahel Arman / AFP

Photo by Ahmad Sahel Arman / AFP

Photo by Ahmad Sahel Arman / AFP

Photo by Ahmad Sahel Arman / AFP

Photo by Ahmad Sahel Arman / AFP

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 03:57 PM IST
