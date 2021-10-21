In Photos: On National Police Commemoration Day, homage paid to martyrs in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, paid his tributes at ceremony was held to mark the National Police Commemoration Day at the Police Training Centre in Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, 21 October, 2021.

'Police Commemoration Day' is observed every year in memory of ten valiant Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed during patrol duty in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops in Hot Springs, Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

Last year, 377 personnel of state Police forces as well as those of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) lost their lives in the line of duty. They made the supreme sacrifice while engaging with Pakistan supported militants in Jammu and Kashmir, armed insurgents and Naxal groups in the hinterland as well as armed criminals and maintaining public order.

Since Independence, 35,780 Policemen have been killed upto August 31, 2021). Tributes are paid to these Policemen in every Police unit and every district in the country on October 21. At the national level, the function is held at the site of the National Police Memorial in Delhi.

Here's a look at the ceremony held in Zewan, Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, takes salutes during a ceremony that was held to mark the National Police Commemoration Day at the Police Training Centre in Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar, on Thursday 21 October 2021. | Sajad Hameed

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, lays a floral wreath at the memorial during a ceremony to mark the National Police Commemoration Day at the Police Training Centre in Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar, on Thursday 21 October 2021. | Sajad Hameed

Policewomen bow their head in honor of the slain colleagues during a ceremony to mark the National Police Commemoration Day at the Police Training Centre in Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar, on Thursday 21 October 2021. | Sajad Hameed

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 05:49 PM IST