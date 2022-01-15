In Photos: Minimum temp settles below freezing point in Kashmir

The intense cold wave conditions continued in Kashmir as the minimum temperature settled several degrees below freezing point, officials said here on Saturday.

The night temperature was several degrees below the normal for this part of the season.

The mercury in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, settled at minus 4.5 degrees Celsius - down from the previous night's minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, they said.

Kashmiri man carries a log on his shoulder as he heads home after heavy snowfall in Drung village of Baramulla district. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Kashmiri children walk over snow covered field after heavy snowfall in Budgam district of Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Advertisement

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Kashmiri man rides a horse cart on a snow covered street after heavy snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Advertisement

A view of snow covered Village in Baramulla district of Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Kashmiri children clear snow from premises of the house after heavy snowfall at a village in Baramulla district. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Huge icicles formed due to a leaking water supply pipe at a village in Budgam district of Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Advertisement

Children's walks down a snow covered slope near Poshkar Village of Budgam district. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

A train moves on a snow-covered railway track after heavy snowfall at Budgam district in Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 02:18 PM IST