In Photos: List of medal winners from India in Tokyo Paralympics so far

India bagged two more gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics today Shuttler Pramod Bhagat won the gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category, while Manj Sarkar won bronze in the same event, placing India among the top 25 countries in this year's Paralympics.

Earlier shooter Manish Narwal smashed the Paralympic brought home India’s third gold, while Singhraj Adhana won the silver in the P4 mixed 50m air pistol competition.

Take a look at the Indian Para-athletes and the medals they've won so far in the tournament.

Pramod Bhagat became the first badminton player from India to win a gold medal at the Olympics or Paralympic Games, beating Great Britain's Daniel Bathell 2-0 in the Men's Singles SL3 final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Saturday.

Twitter/@PramodBhagat83

India shuttler Manoj Sarkar won a bronze medal after defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the men's singles SL3 event here at the Yoyogi National Stadium Court 3 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

Sarkar defeated Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the bronze medal match. The entire match lasted for 47 minutes.

Manoj Sarkar| Twitter/@manojsarkar07

Bhavinaben Patel created history on by winning India's first Paralympics medal in Table Tennis.

Bhavinaben won the silver medal after losing to China's Zhou Ying in the final of the women's singles class 4 event at the Tokyo Paralympics in Japan.

Bhavinaben Patel | @Twitter/INDIASPORTS

Avani Lekhara won a gold medal in 10m air rifle standing and a bronze medal in 50m air rifle standing. She became the second Indian to win multiple medals at the same Paralympic games after Joginder Singh Sodhi, who bagged three medals at the 1984 Games.

Avani Lekhara | PTI

India''s Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event in the Paralympics with an Asian record effort. The 21-year-old Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m.

Indian High Jump athlete Nishad Kumar| Twitter/PCI

Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver medal in the men's F56 event in the Paralympics. The 24-year-old, a B.Com graduate from New Delhi''s Kirorimal College, sent the disc to a best distance of 44.38m in his sixth and last attempt to clinch the silver.

Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya| PTI

The 40-year-old javellin thrower, Devendra Jhajharia , already India's greatest Paralympian after winning gold medals in the 2004 and 2016 Games, pulled off a new personal best throw of 64.35m for the silver in F46 classification.

Javellin thrower Devendra Jhajharia| AFP

Sundar Singh Gurjar secured a bronze medal, in the men’s F46 javelin throw event at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, finishing after Devendra Jhajharia.

Sundar Singh Gurjar| PTI

Javellin thrower Sumit Antil smashed his own world record multiple times for the F64 class gold, with an astonishing throw of 68.55m in his fifth attempt, which was the best of the day by quite a distance and a new world record.

Sumit Antil| PTI

Singhraj Adhana, who took up the sport just four years ago, won the Paralympics bronze medal in the P1 men''s 10m air pistol SH1 event in Tokyo.

Singhraj Adhana| Twitter

Harvinder Singh notched up India''s first ever archery medal in the Paralympics, holding his nerves to down Kim Min Su of Korea in a thrilling shoot-off for the men''s individual recurve bronze in the ongoing Games .

Harvinder Singh| Twitter

Praveen Kumar won a silver medal in the men's high jump T64/T44 event of the Paralympics by setting a new Asian record of 2.07m.

| PTI

Shooter Manish Narwal smashed the Paralympic record to clinch India''s third gold in the ongoing Tokyo Games. The 19-year-old Narwal, who holds the world record in the category, shot a total of 218.2, a Paralympic record, to claim the yellow metal in his debut Games.

| Twitter/@JayShah

Sharad Kumar won a bronze medal in the F42 category of men’s high jump in the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The 29-year-old Patna-born athlete jumped to 1.83m to win the bronze.

|Twitter/@sharad_kumar01

Mariyappan Thangavelu won a silver in the men's high jump T42 event. Mariyappan cleared 1.86m while the American gold winner Sam Grewe succeeded in soaring above 1.88m in his third attempt. Sharad Kumar took the bronze with an effort of 1.83.

|Twitter/@iamsanthanam

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 05:46 PM IST