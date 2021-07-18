Photo

In Photos: Kashmiris prepare for Eid al-Adha celebrations; visit markets to buy livestock

By FPJ Web Desk

A sacrificial animal is being weighed at a livestock market ahead of Muslim festival Eid al-Adha in Srinagar, Saturday, July 18, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed

In Srinagar, Kashmir, Muslims are looking forward to the festival of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakri-Eid), also known as "Sacrifice Feast". It is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. After the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours, and especially to the poor and the needy.

Bakri-Eid will be observed on July 20 or July 21, depending on the sighting of the moon.

While Kashmiris are ready to celebrate, sheep and goat sales have gone down this year Srinagar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashif Mir, a customer said to ANI, "The rates have certainly increased. COVID-19 has severely impacted people's finances and disrupted people's lives. However, from a religious perspective, we shall buy. That's why I came here to take stock of the market rates."

Here's a look at the preparations for Eid-ul-Azha in Srinagar, Kashmir.

Kashmiri livestock vendors display sacrificial sheep at a market ahead of the upcoming festival Eid al-Adha in Srinagar, Saturday, July 18, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
A sacrificial animal is being weighed at a livestock market ahead of Muslim festival Eid al-Adha in Srinagar, Saturday, July 18, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
A child holds a sheep displayed at a market ahead of the upcoming festival Eid al-Adha in Srinagar, Saturday, July 18, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Kashmiri men wash their sheeps near a stream ahead of Muslim holy festival Eid-Al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) in Srinagar, Kashmir on July, 18, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
A Kashmiri shepherd holds a sacrificial goats at a livestock market ahead of Muslim festival Eid al-Adha in Srinagar, Saturday, July 18, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Kashmiri shepherd sells sacrificial sheep in a market ahead of the upcoming Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha on July, 18, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Sheep are kept for sale at a market ahead of the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha, in Srinagar, Saturday, July 18, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed

