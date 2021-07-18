In Photos: Kashmiris prepare for Eid al-Adha celebrations; visit markets to buy livestock

In Srinagar, Kashmir, Muslims are looking forward to the festival of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakri-Eid), also known as "Sacrifice Feast". It is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. After the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours, and especially to the poor and the needy.

Bakri-Eid will be observed on July 20 or July 21, depending on the sighting of the moon.

While Kashmiris are ready to celebrate, sheep and goat sales have gone down this year Srinagar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashif Mir, a customer said to ANI, "The rates have certainly increased. COVID-19 has severely impacted people's finances and disrupted people's lives. However, from a religious perspective, we shall buy. That's why I came here to take stock of the market rates."

Here's a look at the preparations for Eid-ul-Azha in Srinagar, Kashmir.