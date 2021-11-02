In Photos: Indians queue up at temples and jewellery showrooms to celebrate Dhanteras

Today, on the festival of Dhanteras, devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari helped humankind by imparting the wisdom of Ayurveda, to help rid it of horrible diseases. 'Dhan' means wealth and 'Teras signifies the thirteenth day.

The festival marks the first day of Diwali celebrations. The Goddess of wealth, Goddess Lakshmi, is worshipped on this day, and it is important to purchase items of value like ornaments, gemstones, and any household appliance, made of metal. It symbolises 'bringing in Lakshmi', meaning wealth and prosperity, into one's home.

Here's a look at how India is celebrating Dhanteras 2021.

A sales woman arranges silver items at a showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras festival, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. | PTI

A woman tries gold jewellery at a showroom on the occasion of the Dhanteras festival, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. | PTI

People buy utensils from a shop on the occasion of Dhanteras festival in Moradabad, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. | PTI

People buy utensils from a shop on the occasion of Dhanteras festival at a old city market in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. | PTI

Women buy jewellery on the occasion of the Dhanteras festival at a showroom in Guwahati, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. | PTI

People buy idols of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Dhanteras festival, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. | PTI

Devotees line up to offer prayers at Shree Annapurna temple on the Dhanteras festival, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. | PTI

Vendors sell brooms on the occasion of Dhanteras, in Ranchi, Tuesday, November 2, 2021. | PTI

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 05:49 PM IST