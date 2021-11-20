e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 03:35 PM IST

In Photos: Icicles form as minimum temperature drops below freezing point in Kashmir

Sajad Hameed
Icicles formed out of burst water pipe, hang on a tree during a cold winter day at Tangmarg in north Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Icicles appeared to have formed on Saturday morning in Kashmir as the minimum temperature settled below the freezing point across the Valley, with Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The minimum temperature across the valley stayed below the freezing point Friday night and the mercury was two to three degrees below the normal for this part of the season, the MeT officials said.

Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir.

Icicles hang from the tree branch during a cold winter day in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir.

Ice crystals form on frozen plants during a cold winter day in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir

Icicles hang from the tree branch during a cold winter day in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir.

Ice crystals form on frozen plants during a cold winter day in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir

Ice crystals form on frozen plants during a cold winter day in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir

Ice crystals form on frozen plants during a cold winter day in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir

Icicles hang from the tree branch during a cold winter day in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 03:35 PM IST
