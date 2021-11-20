In Photos: Icicles form as minimum temperature drops below freezing point in Kashmir

Icicles appeared to have formed on Saturday morning in Kashmir as the minimum temperature settled below the freezing point across the Valley, with Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The minimum temperature across the valley stayed below the freezing point Friday night and the mercury was two to three degrees below the normal for this part of the season, the MeT officials said.

Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir.

See Pictures here:

Icicles hang from the tree branch during a cold winter day in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Ice crystals form on frozen plants during a cold winter day in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 03:35 PM IST