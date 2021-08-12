e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 04:30 PM IST

In Photos: How India's attempt to have its eye in the sky failed

FPJ Web Desk
ISRO's plan to place an earth observation satellite failed as the rocket GSLV-F10 did not place the satellite EOS-03 into the intended orbit due to a

ISRO's plan to place an earth observation satellite failed as the rocket GSLV-F10 did not place the satellite EOS-03 into the intended orbit due to a "technical anomaly" identified in the cryogenic stage, in Sriharikota, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. | PTI

Indian space programme suffered a serious setback on Thursday as its GSLV-F10 rocket failed midway in its mission of putting into orbit the Geo-Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1).

Along with the rocket, the 2,268 kg GISAT-1/EOS-03 communication satellite carried by the rocket was also lost.

Announcing the mission failure, K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO said: "The mission cannot be fully accomplished because of a technical anomaly observed in the cryogenic stage."

The 57.10 metre tall, 416 tonne Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) lifted off from the second launch pad at 5.43 a.m.

With a strong deep growl rose into the sky breaking free from the second launch pad here at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The rocket laden with GISAT-1 furiously rushed towards the skies with thick orange flame at its rear.

Everything went off well as planned till the cryogenic engine got fired at about five minutes into the rocket's flight.

At about six minutes into the rocket's flight and soon after the cryogenic engine started operation, the mission control centre at the space port here tensed up as there was no data coming from the rocket.

One of the ISRO officials announced that there was a performance anomaly in the cryogenic engine. Then the officials realised the mission had failed and Sivan made the announcement.

PTI

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 04:30 PM IST

