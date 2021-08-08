In Photos: Health workers trek miles, climb hills during door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive in villages near LoC in Jammu & Kashmir

A door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination programme is being carried out by the healthcare department in remote villages in Jammu and Kashmir. Health workers regularly trek miles, climb hills, and reach remote areas to administer vaccines.

Doctors and healthcare professionals also administer vaccines to those living in the villages near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. As most of these villages have no access to the internet, online registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is out of the question. Hence, the government opted for a door-to-door vaccination drive.

Here's a look at how the door-to-door vaccination drive is being conducted in the remote villages of Jammu and Kashmir.