In Photos: Health workers trek miles, climb hills during door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive in villages near LoC in Jammu & Kashmir

By Sajad Hameed

Healthcare workers carry vaccines and look for Kashmiri villagers to vaccinate them during a COVID-19 vaccination drive af a Village in the Budgam District of Jammu and Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed

A door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination programme is being carried out by the healthcare department in remote villages in Jammu and Kashmir. Health workers regularly trek miles, climb hills, and reach remote areas to administer vaccines.

Doctors and healthcare professionals also administer vaccines to those living in the villages near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. As most of these villages have no access to the internet, online registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is out of the question. Hence, the government opted for a door-to-door vaccination drive.

Here's a look at how the door-to-door vaccination drive is being conducted in the remote villages of Jammu and Kashmir.

Healthcare workers carry vaccines and look for Kashmiri villagers to vaccinate them during a COVID-19 vaccination drive af a Village in the Budgam District of Jammu and Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Healthcare workers prepare to administer a dose of Covishield vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at a village in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Healthcare workers gives a dose of Covishield, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a woman during a vaccination drive at a village in the budgam District of Jammu and Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Healthcare workers carry vaccines and look for Kashmiri villagers to vaccinate them during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at a village in the Budgam District of Jammu and Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Healthcare workers carry vaccines and look for Kashmiri villagers to vaccinate them during a COVID-19 vaccination drive af a Village in the Budgam District of Jammu and Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
A 'door-to-door' Covid-19 vaccination team speak to a resident during a vaccination drive at a village in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Healthcare workers give a dose of Covishield, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a man during a door-to-door vaccination drive at a village in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Healthcare workers give a dose of Covishield, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a woman during a vaccination drive at a village in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
A 'door-to-door' Covid-19 vaccination team go from house to house during a vaccination drive at a village in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Photo by Sajad Hameed

