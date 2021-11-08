In Photos: Devotees pray at holy Ganga and toxic Yamuna river to celebrate Chhath Puja

Devotees performed rituals and took a dip in Ganga in Patna district of Bihar on Monday on the first day of Chhath Puja.

There was a lot of excitement and happiness among the devotees, who were happy as the ghats finally opened after a decline in COVID-19 cases. A great crowd of devotees at present at the ghats who were taking a dip in the Holy Ganges.

In Delhi, devotees took a dip in the Yamuna river that had a thick layer of toxic foam near Kalindi Kunj on the first day of Chhath Puja.

The people expressed their disappointment with the quality of water in the river.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh.

The festival kicks off with the ritual of 'Nahay Khay' and will conclude on November 11 with 'Usha Arghya', the day when devotees break their 36-long 'nirjala' fast after offering 'arghya' to the rising sun.

Devotees prepare holy food (Prasad) during the Nahaye Khaye on the occasion of the four days long Chhath Puja festival in Patna, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. | PTI

Hindu devotees offer prayers at the banks of River Ganga during the first day of four days long Chhath Puja celebration, in Patna, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. | PTI

Advertisement

Voulenteers distribute coconuts, saree and other worship items during ongoing four days long Chhath Puja festival in Patna, Monday Nov. 8, 2021. | PTI

Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishor Prasad along with BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad distribute puja material to women during Chhath Puja festival in Patna, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. | PTI

Hindu devotees apply vermillion to each other while taking bath in the holy Ganga river on the occasion of the Chhath Puja festival in Patna, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 | PTI

Advertisement

Devotees arrive at the banks of River Ganga during the first day of four days long Chhath Puja celebration, in Patna, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. | PTI

Hindu devotees perform rituals of four days long Chhath Puja celebration, as toxic for floats on the surface of polluted Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. | PTI

Women devotees take bath as part of the ritual of four days long Chhath Puja celebration, as toxic form floats on the surface of polluted Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. | PTI

Advertisement

(By agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 02:40 PM IST