From Rekha to Anurag Kashyap: B-town celebs attend Deepika's 'Chhapaak' premiere

By FPJ Web Desk

Padukone's portrayal of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak is breaking the beauty norms and raising the inquisitiveness of what the movie holds

As Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak is all set to hit the screens this weekend, the makers held a special premiere for the who’s who of Bollywood. Padukone's portrayal of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak is breaking the beauty norms and raising the inquisitiveness of what the movie holds.

Ever since the hard-hitting trailer was released, the impact it has left on people is humongous. Riding high on emotions, the movie is all set to take us through the journey of Malti and bring Deepika in a never seen avatar.

Among those who marked their presence at the screening were Deepika’s parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, along with her sister Anisha. Also present was DP’s husband Ranveer Singh with his parents and sister Ritika.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Prakash Padukone, Anisha and Ujjala with Deepika
Jagjit Singh Bhavnani with Anju Bhavnani
Vikrant Massey also arrived with his fiancée, Sheetal Thakur. Meanwhile the film’s director Meghna Gulzar also invited real life acid attack survivors including the inspiration for this film- Laxmi Agarwal.

Vikrant Massey
Meghna Gulzar with Laxmi Agarwal
Eminent celebrities like Rekha, Javed Akhtar, Yami Gautam, Tahira Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Bhumi Pednekar among others also graced the occasion.

Anurag Kashyap
Bhumi Pednekar
Rekha
Huma Qureshi
Javed Akhtar
Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh
Kabir Khan with Mini Mathur
Richa Chaddha with Ali Fazal
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Tahira Kashyap
Yami Gautam
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Chhapaak releases on January 10, 2020.

