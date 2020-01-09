From Rekha to Anurag Kashyap: B-town celebs attend Deepika's 'Chhapaak' premiere

As Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak is all set to hit the screens this weekend, the makers held a special premiere for the who’s who of Bollywood. Padukone's portrayal of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak is breaking the beauty norms and raising the inquisitiveness of what the movie holds.

Ever since the hard-hitting trailer was released, the impact it has left on people is humongous. Riding high on emotions, the movie is all set to take us through the journey of Malti and bring Deepika in a never seen avatar.

Among those who marked their presence at the screening were Deepika’s parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, along with her sister Anisha. Also present was DP’s husband Ranveer Singh with his parents and sister Ritika.