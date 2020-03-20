Photo

From playing cricket to offering prayers for Madhya Pradesh: What came before Kamal Nath's resignation?

Photo: PTI

Hours before he was to be put to a floor test, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced his resignation.

"I have decided to tender my resignation to the Governor today," he said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal.

The Kamal-Nath led Congress government in the state found itself in a state of disarray after party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned and then subsequently joined the BJp. 22 other MLAs followed his lead, resigning from the party and rendering the party to a minority in the Assembly.

The Party had not enjoyed a major lead, and the acceptance of their resignations sounded a death knell for the current disposition.

While many had thought that the coronavirus outbreak might force a delay in the floor test, the Supreme Court on Thursday decreed that it should be held on the morrow.

While addressing the press conference, Kamal Nath stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party had tried to "destabilise" his government and added, that his government "tried best to give a new direction to the state in a span of 15 months". He also accused the BJP of holding Congress's MLAs captive in Karnataka in order to topple the government in the state.

Below is a series of photos that show us what various political leaders have been doing in the last few days.

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan plays cricket amid Madhya Pradesh political turmoil, in Bhopal on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Photo: PTI
BJP National Vice President Shivraj Singh Chouhan with BJP State President VD Sharma, leader of the opposition in the State Assembly Gopal Bhargava and other party MLAs meets Governor Lalji Tandon demanding to stop the appointments on constitutional posts by Kamal Nath led Congress State Government, at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Tuesday.
Photo: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Congress Party MLAs leave after meeting Governor Lalji Tandon, to demand for the release of their party MLAs from Bengaluru, at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Photo: PTI
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sits on a dharna near Ramada hotel after he was allegedly not allowed by police to visit Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs lodged at the hotel, in Bengaluru.
Photo: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath addresses the media at CM house in Bhopal on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Photo: PTI
Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted a picture of himself offering prayers on Twitter. "Lord, show your infinite grace on Madhya Pradesh..." he wrote in the caption.
Photo: Shivraj Singh Chouhan/Twitter
BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, VD Sharma, Gopal Bhargava and others celebrate after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigned from his post, at state party headquarters in Bhopal, Friday, March 20, 2020.
Photo: PTI
BJP National Vice President Shivraj Singh Chouhan and leader of the opposition in the State Assembly Gopal Bhargava with party MLAs celebrate after Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigned from his post, at BJP State headquarters in Bhopal.
Photo: PTI

