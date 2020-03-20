From playing cricket to offering prayers for Madhya Pradesh: What came before Kamal Nath's resignation?

Hours before he was to be put to a floor test, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced his resignation.

"I have decided to tender my resignation to the Governor today," he said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal.

The Kamal-Nath led Congress government in the state found itself in a state of disarray after party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned and then subsequently joined the BJp. 22 other MLAs followed his lead, resigning from the party and rendering the party to a minority in the Assembly.

The Party had not enjoyed a major lead, and the acceptance of their resignations sounded a death knell for the current disposition.

While many had thought that the coronavirus outbreak might force a delay in the floor test, the Supreme Court on Thursday decreed that it should be held on the morrow.

While addressing the press conference, Kamal Nath stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party had tried to "destabilise" his government and added, that his government "tried best to give a new direction to the state in a span of 15 months". He also accused the BJP of holding Congress's MLAs captive in Karnataka in order to topple the government in the state.

Below is a series of photos that show us what various political leaders have been doing in the last few days.