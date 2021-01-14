Photo

Updated on

From Bihu to Pongal - India celebrates harvest festivals; see pictures

By FPJ Web Desk

Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges during Makar Sankranti, a day considered to be of great religious significance in the Hindu mythology, on the first day of the religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar on January 14, 2021.
Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges during Makar Sankranti, a day considered to be of great religious significance in the Hindu mythology, on the first day of the religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar on January 14, 2021.
Photo: AFP

People across India on Thursday celebrated harvest festivals - from Pongal in Tamil Nadu to Bihu in Assam. While many fly kites as part of Makar Sankranti festivities, others decorate their homes and prepare a special sweet dish for Pongal, or prepare an elaborate feast for Bihu. There are bull fights in some parts of the country, while others set a traditional Velaghor ablaze as part of the festivities.

Take a look at some photos from various parts of India:

Participants try to tame a bull during Avaniyapuram Jallikattu as the part of Pongal festival celebration, in Madurai, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Participants try to tame a bull during Avaniyapuram Jallikattu as the part of Pongal festival celebration, in Madurai, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Photo: PTI
Sikh devotees stand in queues to pay their respect on the occasion of Maghi Mela festival, following the Lohri or harvest festival at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on January 14, 2021.
Sikh devotees stand in queues to pay their respect on the occasion of Maghi Mela festival, following the Lohri or harvest festival at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on January 14, 2021.
Photo: AFP
A woman clicks a selfie with the sugarcane during the Pongal celebrations at Dharavi in Mumbai on Thursday.
A woman clicks a selfie with the sugarcane during the Pongal celebrations at Dharavi in Mumbai on Thursday.
Photo: ANI
People flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, in New Delhi on Thursday.
People flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Photo: ANI
Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges during Makar Sankranti, a day considered to be of great religious significance in the Hindu mythology, on the first day of the religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar on January 14, 2021.
Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges during Makar Sankranti, a day considered to be of great religious significance in the Hindu mythology, on the first day of the religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar on January 14, 2021.
Photo: AFP
Assam, Jan 14 (ANI): Villagers watching the burning of the traditional Velaghor (Meji) on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu & Makar Sankranti in Tezpur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Assam, Jan 14 (ANI): Villagers watching the burning of the traditional Velaghor (Meji) on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu & Makar Sankranti in Tezpur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Villagers perform traditional ritual before the burning of the traditional Velaghor (Meji) on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu & Makar Sankranti in Tezpur on Thursday.
Villagers perform traditional ritual before the burning of the traditional Velaghor (Meji) on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu & Makar Sankranti in Tezpur on Thursday.
Photo: ANI
People perform traditional rituals during Pongal festival in Hubballi district, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
People perform traditional rituals during Pongal festival in Hubballi district, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Photo: PTI
BJP MLA Pankaj Singh (5L) having a meal with the residents of a locality on Makar Sankranti, in Noida, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)
BJP MLA Pankaj Singh (5L) having a meal with the residents of a locality on Makar Sankranti, in Noida, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)
-

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in