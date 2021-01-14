From Bihu to Pongal - India celebrates harvest festivals; see pictures

People across India on Thursday celebrated harvest festivals - from Pongal in Tamil Nadu to Bihu in Assam. While many fly kites as part of Makar Sankranti festivities, others decorate their homes and prepare a special sweet dish for Pongal, or prepare an elaborate feast for Bihu. There are bull fights in some parts of the country, while others set a traditional Velaghor ablaze as part of the festivities.

Take a look at some photos from various parts of India: