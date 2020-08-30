Photo

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 7: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

By FPJ Web Desk

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for August 30:

Rishabh Mehta Sion

Sachin Mahadeo Patil-Lower Parel

Sangeeta Francis Anthony - Malad

sagar subhash gawde- Bandra

Sanjeev Gupta -Chembur

Sant Gadge Maharaj College Khetwadi Grant Road

Santosh Nandu Patil Bhayandar

Shettal Mankatty

Shivani Bhawalkar Mira Road

Shreenika Anant Shinde Ghatkopar West

Suresh vasam Worli

Tushar Thorat Kalyan

Yash Mukund Thakur Chichpokli

