FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 7: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 7: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for August 30:

Bhushan Pisal - New Prabhadevi Road

Bhakti mahesh bhoir - Palghar

Babu Sutar - Malad

Ashwini Shantaram Londhe

Atul Rajaram Sakpal - Tardeo

Avinash Mordani - Khar West

Avinash More Tardeo - Mumbai

Anil Suryavanshi- Charkop Kandivali

Archana Deshpande Joshi - Naupada Thane

Ashok Shankar More - Kalwa

Anil Khedekar - Bandra East

Amrut Vidya Mahendra Yadav - Andheri

Dr Aniket Shingane - J J Hospital

Devendra Ambekar Swapnakshay Mitra Mandal Varsova Andheri

Nilesh and Manisha phadtare Mohan Greenwood phase 1Badlapur

Kunal Ghanshyam Bharucha Virar West

Nilesh Karekar Ram Mandir West

Nitesh Ghagh Vileparle

Omkar Kulpe Matunga

Pradeep H Gore Borivali

Pawan More Kurla.jfif

Pranita Shwale Bhoiwada.jfif

Prakash Joshi Khadilkar Road Girgaon

Prasad Khangaonkar Dahisar

Prathamesh Shirodkar Virar

Prem joshi Bhiwandi

Rahul Bharat patil Bhayandar

Rahul Vinayak Bhor Dadar.jfif

Ravikant Mahakal - Nerul

