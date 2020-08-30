FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 7: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for August 30:
Bhushan Pisal - New Prabhadevi Road
Bhakti mahesh bhoir - Palghar
Babu Sutar - Malad
Ashwini Shantaram Londhe
Atul Rajaram Sakpal - Tardeo
Avinash Mordani - Khar West
Avinash More Tardeo - Mumbai
Anil Suryavanshi- Charkop Kandivali
Archana Deshpande Joshi - Naupada Thane
Ashok Shankar More - Kalwa
Anil Khedekar - Bandra East
Amrut Vidya Mahendra Yadav - Andheri
Dr Aniket Shingane - J J Hospital
Devendra Ambekar Swapnakshay Mitra Mandal Varsova Andheri
Nilesh and Manisha phadtare Mohan Greenwood phase 1Badlapur
Kunal Ghanshyam Bharucha Virar West
Nilesh Karekar Ram Mandir West
Nitesh Ghagh Vileparle
Omkar Kulpe Matunga
Pradeep H Gore Borivali
Pawan More Kurla.jfif
Pranita Shwale Bhoiwada.jfif
Prakash Joshi Khadilkar Road Girgaon
Prasad Khangaonkar Dahisar
Prathamesh Shirodkar Virar
Prem joshi Bhiwandi
Rahul Bharat patil Bhayandar
Rahul Vinayak Bhor Dadar.jfif
Ravikant Mahakal - Nerul
