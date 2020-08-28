FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 5: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for August 28:
Arun Ambaji Shelar-Tardeo
Ashok Vishny Nanavare - Vileparle (E)
ATM cha Raja Mitra Mandal- Kharghar sector-2
Bhushan Salunkhe - New Panvel
Dattatray Atmaram Panchal - Sewri
Dhananjay Prabhu- Kandivali
Mahendra kolmanjrekar - Andheri West
Mukesh Ramrakhiani - Santacruz Vakola
Rakesh Kulkarni - Thane
Ram karande - Borivali Gorai
Sagar Patil - Sion
Sandip Fakirchand Joshi - Charkop Kandivali
Sanket Tarachand Bavkar - Hindmata Dadar
Shivaji Dada Pawar - Cotton Green Kalachowki
Shravan Pramod Ghodke - Chinchpokali
Vicky Balasaheb Jarad - Malad
Vishal Gopal Ambekar- Kandivali
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)