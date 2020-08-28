Photo

Updated on

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 5: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

By FPJ Web Desk

Turmeric tainted Ganesha prepared by 12-year-old
Turmeric tainted Ganesha prepared by 12-year-old

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for August 28:

Arun Ambaji Shelar-Tardeo

Ashok Vishny Nanavare - Vileparle (E)

ATM cha Raja Mitra Mandal- Kharghar sector-2

Bhushan Salunkhe - New Panvel

Dattatray Atmaram Panchal - Sewri

Dhananjay Prabhu- Kandivali

Mahendra kolmanjrekar - Andheri West

Mukesh Ramrakhiani - Santacruz Vakola

Rakesh Kulkarni - Thane

Ram karande - Borivali Gorai

Sagar Patil - Sion

Sandip Fakirchand Joshi - Charkop Kandivali

Sanket Tarachand Bavkar - Hindmata Dadar

Shivaji Dada Pawar - Cotton Green Kalachowki

Shravan Pramod Ghodke - Chinchpokali

Vicky Balasaheb Jarad - Malad

Vishal Gopal Ambekar- Kandivali

