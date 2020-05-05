Fine to drink wine? Check out pics of Santacruz liquor shop thermal screening tipplers!

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Government has allowed liquor shops to be opened in the state except in the COVID-19 containment zones from Monday morning. Long queues were seen outside liquor outlets across the state in COVID-19 non-containment zones.
And one particular shop in Mumbai's area of Santacruz used thermal screening to test the tipplers of COVID-19.
The liquor shops staff must be lauded for his efforts to make sure the local buyers are fine to enjoy some wine!
Check out the pictures below:
Meanwhile, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, Mumbai Police have announced that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in the city till May 17. The movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8pm and 7am, the police said.
To the uninitiated, Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has risen up to 14,541 while the death toll stands at 583.
In India, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 46,711 including 31,967 active cases, 1,583 deaths, 13,160 cured/discharged and 1 migrated, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
