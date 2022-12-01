FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany's probable XI against Costa Rica, in pics

e-Paper Get App
Germany need to beat Costa Rica to secure safe passage while keeping one eye on the other Group E clash, hoping for a Spanish win

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 05:25 PM IST
Manuel Neur's monstrous presence in goal makes him a sure starter. He is also the captain

Antonio Rudiger is a rock at the heart of the German defence

Niklas Süle calm-collective approach to the game compliments Antonio Rudiger's aggressive play

Thilo Kehrer is primarily a centre back but was deployed as a rightback against Spain

David Raum's balance in attack and defence makes him a reliabe player at left back

Joshua Kimmich is the brains in the German team. The versatile player is key to Germany's style of play

Goretzka has a potent eye for scoring goals from midfield

İlkay Gündoğan is dynamic in his play and can play both a defensive and attacking role in midfield

The young sensation Jamal Musiala has burst on to the stage with plenty of promise

Serge Gnabry's pace and dribbling skills makes him a tough player to deal with for the opposition defence

Kai Havertz has the penchant to score big match goals. His attacking prowess will be much needed in the do or die game for the Germans

