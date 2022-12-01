FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany's probable XI against Costa Rica, in pics

Manuel Neur's monstrous presence in goal makes him a sure starter. He is also the captain |

Antonio Rudiger is a rock at the heart of the German defence |

Niklas Süle calm-collective approach to the game compliments Antonio Rudiger's aggressive play |

Thilo Kehrer is primarily a centre back but was deployed as a rightback against Spain |

David Raum's balance in attack and defence makes him a reliabe player at left back |

Joshua Kimmich is the brains in the German team. The versatile player is key to Germany's style of play |

Goretzka has a potent eye for scoring goals from midfield |

İlkay Gündoğan is dynamic in his play and can play both a defensive and attacking role in midfield |

The young sensation Jamal Musiala has burst on to the stage with plenty of promise |

Serge Gnabry's pace and dribbling skills makes him a tough player to deal with for the opposition defence |

Kai Havertz has the penchant to score big match goals. His attacking prowess will be much needed in the do or die game for the Germans |