Durga Puja 2019: Artisans behind the iconic sculptures of Maa Durga

Despite the incessant rains since the past one week having hampered the completion of Durga idols and Puja pandals for Navratri, sculptors and artisans have now hit upon a new idea to battle the vagaries of weather.
Here's a reel that shows the labour for prepping the iconic and larger than life idols of Maa Durga before they enter the lavishly lit pandals across the country.
The process of sculpting as per ritual begins by gathering the clay from the banks of Yamuna and mixing it with the clay from Sonagachi in Kolkata.
This is followed by intricate painting details, especially getting the bold almond like eyes right. It takes years of experience for an artisan to master this skill.
The idols are then draped in traditional sarees with colourful details and embellishments, followed by jewellery and other accessories.
Due to bad weather conditions, the idols need to be protected from rains, dust and other natural elements so that they stay intact ahead of the main Puja.
Devotees, however, are determined to erect puja pandals that will brave the rains.
"Maa comes once a year and the rains cannot stop us. The pandals will be set up and people will come to offer prayers. Puja celebrations will not be toned down," Shrishti Mukherjee, a homemaker, told IANS.
