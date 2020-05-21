Photo

Updated on

Creepy or cool? Michelin-starred restaurant in Virginia to have costumed mannequins to ensure social distancing

By FPJ Web Desk

The Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Virginia, has come up with a unique idea to ensure social distancing as it plans o re-open.

Creepy or cool? Michelin-starred restaurant in Virginia to have costumed mannequins to ensure social distancing
Creepy or cool? Michelin-starred restaurant in Virginia to have costumed mannequins to ensure social distancing
AFP

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, several businesses are gearing up to reopen and return to some semblance of normalcy as the lockdown gets lifted. However, restaurants and hotel owners need to enforce a host of social distancing norms and keep other precautions in place to avoid the spread of the highly-contagious virus. The Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Virginia, has come up with a unique idea to ensure social distancing as it plans o re-open. The restaurant will be using mannequins to help customers abide to the social distancing guidelines and stay safely apart. Costumed mannequins will be seated among the breathing guests, the Associated Press (AP) reports.

"When we needed to solve the problem of social distancing and reducing our restaurant’s occupancy by half, the solution seemed obvious — fill it with interestingly dressed dummies. This would allow plenty of space between real guests and elicit a few smiles and provide some fun photo ops," chef and proprietor Patrick O’Connell said.

Check out the pictures here:

Creepy or cool? Michelin-starred restaurant in Virginia to have costumed mannequins to ensure social distancing
AFP
Creepy or cool? Michelin-starred restaurant in Virginia to have costumed mannequins to ensure social distancing
AFP
Creepy or cool? Michelin-starred restaurant in Virginia to have costumed mannequins to ensure social distancing
AFP
Creepy or cool? Michelin-starred restaurant in Virginia to have costumed mannequins to ensure social distancing
AFP

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in