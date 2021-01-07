Cosplay convention or protest to 'stop the steal'? Trump supporters adopt bizarre costumes to storm US Capitol

Violent clashes broke out in Washington DC on Wednesday, as the US Congress convened to certify the votes cast by the US Electoral College. Even as officials convened to certify Joe Biden's win, pro-Trump activists stormed the Capitol building, calling for a second term for President Trump.

Four people were killed in the ensuing altercation as protesters tried to occupy the Capitol, indulged in vandalism and clashed violently with police officials. There were also counter-protesters in the fray, who launched their own parallel protest against the original protesters.



But while the situation is nothing to joke about, the bizarre fashion choices made by President Trump's supporters have us confused. After all, dressing up as a Viking (presumably) will not help lend credence to their belief that President Donald Trump has truly won the polls. And while one can easily dismiss one or two oddly dressed individuals, photos suggest that it goes far beyond that. Even as some were snapped with bloodied teeth as they scuffled with officials, others were spotted cheerfully posing with Nancy Pelosi's lectern (akin to a podium or stand), carrying a statue of the President and so on.

See for yourself: