Photo

Updated on

Cosplay convention or protest to 'stop the steal'? Trump supporters adopt bizarre costumes to storm US Capitol

By Anwesha Mitra

A group of pro-Trump protesters climb the walls of the Capitol Building after storming the West lawn on January 6, 2021 in Washington DC.
A group of pro-Trump protesters climb the walls of the Capitol Building after storming the West lawn on January 6, 2021 in Washington DC.
Photo: AFP

Violent clashes broke out in Washington DC on Wednesday, as the US Congress convened to certify the votes cast by the US Electoral College. Even as officials convened to certify Joe Biden's win, pro-Trump activists stormed the Capitol building, calling for a second term for President Trump.

Four people were killed in the ensuing altercation as protesters tried to occupy the Capitol, indulged in vandalism and clashed violently with police officials. There were also counter-protesters in the fray, who launched their own parallel protest against the original protesters.

But while the situation is nothing to joke about, the bizarre fashion choices made by President Trump's supporters have us confused. After all, dressing up as a Viking (presumably) will not help lend credence to their belief that President Donald Trump has truly won the polls. And while one can easily dismiss one or two oddly dressed individuals, photos suggest that it goes far beyond that. Even as some were snapped with bloodied teeth as they scuffled with officials, others were spotted cheerfully posing with Nancy Pelosi's lectern (akin to a podium or stand), carrying a statue of the President and so on.

See for yourself:

A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the Roturnda of the U.S. Capitol Building
A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the Roturnda of the U.S. Capitol Building
Photo: AFP
A pro-Trump mob breaks into the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021
A pro-Trump mob breaks into the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021
Photo: AFP
A pro-Trump mob confronts U.S. Capitol police outside the Senate chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC
A pro-Trump mob confronts U.S. Capitol police outside the Senate chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC
Photo: AFP
A protester dressed like the Statue of Liberty stands with a fist raised on the grounds of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington DC.
A protester dressed like the Statue of Liberty stands with a fist raised on the grounds of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington DC.
Photo: AFP
Cosplay convention or protest to 'stop the steal'? Trump supporters adopt bizarre costumes to storm US Capitol
Photo: AFP
A police officer takes down a flag left hanging by protestors outside of the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.
A police officer takes down a flag left hanging by protestors outside of the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.
Photo: AFP
Donald Trump supporters protest the election outside the Colorado State Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
Donald Trump supporters protest the election outside the Colorado State Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo: AFP
A driver, right, exits her car and attacks a Donald Trump supporter, left, next to the Colorado State Capitol after the supporter started to write on her vehicle window on January 6, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
A driver, right, exits her car and attacks a Donald Trump supporter, left, next to the Colorado State Capitol after the supporter started to write on her vehicle window on January 6, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo: AFP
A group of pro-Trump protesters raise a giant America Flag on the West grounds of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
A group of pro-Trump protesters raise a giant America Flag on the West grounds of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Photo: AFP
A supporter of US President Donald Trump wears a gas mask and holds a bust of him after he and hundreds of others stormed stormed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC
A supporter of US President Donald Trump wears a gas mask and holds a bust of him after he and hundreds of others stormed stormed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC
Photo: AFP
Cosplay convention or protest to 'stop the steal'? Trump supporters adopt bizarre costumes to storm US Capitol
A man holds a large wooden cross near the Washington Monument during a rally in support of US President Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.
A man holds a large wooden cross near the Washington Monument during a rally in support of US President Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.
Photo: AFP

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in