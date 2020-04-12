Coronavirus in Mumbai: Police use their lathis at lockdown violators, view pics

Mumbai Police on Sunday barricaded the Dharavi area in the city amid rising coronavirus cases from the locality.

Police personnel were also deployed in the area to keep a watch on the movement of people.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Dharavi reached 28 while four people have died due to the deadly virus so far.

Meanwile, the Police also used their lathis against those violating the lockdown. Here is the Maximum city in pictures: