Coronavirus in Mumbai: Police use their lathis at lockdown violators, view pics

By FPJ Web Desk

Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai Police on Sunday barricaded the Dharavi area in the city amid rising coronavirus cases from the locality.

Police personnel were also deployed in the area to keep a watch on the movement of people.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Dharavi reached 28 while four people have died due to the deadly virus so far.

Meanwile, the Police also used their lathis against those violating the lockdown. Here is the Maximum city in pictures:

Khar market
Photo by BL Soni
Khar market
Photo by BL Soni
Dahisar Police Station Sanitizer Tunnel for Police officers
Photo by BL Soni
People standing in queue for meals under 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme.
Photo by BL Soni
A family standing in their balcony in Goregaon amid lockdown.
Photo by BL Soni
Mumbai police punishes lockdown violators.
Photo by BL Soni
Mumbai police punish lockdown violators.
Photo by BL Soni
Photo by Salman Ansari
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
A man painting coronvirus' painting below Grant Road skywalk.
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
A man painting coronvirus' painting below Grant Road skywalk.
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Photo by Salman Ansari
Mumbai police punishes lockdown violators.
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Mumbai police punish lockdown violators.
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Mumbai police punish lockdown violators.
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Mumbai police punish lockdown violators.
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Mumbai police punish lockdown violators.
