Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gets married to childhood friend; see pics

Politician Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav tied the knot in Delhi on Thursday. According to sources, Tejashwi's better half Rajshri is from Haryana and both know each other since school days.

According to India TV, Tight security arrangements were made at the wedding venue. Several bouncers were seen standing outside the farm house and details of all vehicles were being checked before allowed to enter the main gate.

Tejashwi's sister Rohini Acharya confirmed the news on Twitter by posting pictures from the festive. Take a look:

Lots of love, blessings and happiness for my newly married couple 💕 pic.twitter.com/SFfld1sgFk — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 9, 2021

हम नही है पास फिर भी मेरा आशीर्वाद है दोनो के साथ😘🤗 congratulations tutu nd Rachel 😘Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!🌷🥂 pic.twitter.com/JF567vMqyL — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 9, 2021

Among nine siblings, Tejashwi Yadav is the last to get married. Tejashwi is an MLA from Raghopur seat and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. Though younger to Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi is considered to be heir apparent of RJD chief Lalu Pradad.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 05:20 PM IST