Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 05:21 PM IST

Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gets married to childhood friend; see pics

FPJ Web Desk
Politician Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav tied the knot in Delhi on Thursday. According to sources, Tejashwi's better half Rajshri is from Haryana and both know each other since school days.

According to India TV, Tight security arrangements were made at the wedding venue. Several bouncers were seen standing outside the farm house and details of all vehicles were being checked before allowed to enter the main gate.

Tejashwi's sister Rohini Acharya confirmed the news on Twitter by posting pictures from the festive. Take a look:

Among nine siblings, Tejashwi Yadav is the last to get married. Tejashwi is an MLA from Raghopur seat and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. Though younger to Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi is considered to be heir apparent of RJD chief Lalu Pradad.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 05:20 PM IST
