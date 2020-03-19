America's Stupidity Epidemic: Spring-breakers defy coronavirus lockdown at Maimi beach

Despite declaring it illegal for more than 10 people to gather together, students were seen partying at Miami Beach. In Florida, thousands of Spring Break revellers have refused to follow orders on social distancing.

The authorities had declared it illegal for more than 10 people to gather together and shutting Miami Beach’s bars and restaurants in an effort to curb spread of the coronavirus. But people did not have much to fear from flaunting any rules. Ignoring repeated warnings from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization about the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus, the masses showed up in Miami.

Here are few pictures from Maimi: