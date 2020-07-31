2019 vs 2020: Eerie pics of how COVID-19 has affected the annual Hajj pilgrimage performed by Muslims

"There are no security-related concerns in this pilgrimage, but [downsizing] is to protect pilgrims from the danger of the pandemic," said Khalid bin Qarar Al-Harbi, Saudi Arabia's director of public security.

Pilgrims have been required to wear masks and observe physical distancing during a series of religious rites that are completed over five days in the holy city of Mecca and its surroundings in western Saudi Arabia.

Those selected to take part in the Hajj were subject to temperature checks and placed in a short quarantine ahead of the rites beginning on Wednesday.

Saudi state media showed health workers sanitising pilgrims' luggage and pilgrims reported being given electronic wristbands to allow authorities to monitor their whereabouts.

Touching or kissing the Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam, is banned this year. All pilgrims must also maintain a physical distance of 1.5 metres (five feet) during prayers.

Some 70 per cent of the pilgrims are foreigners residing in Saudi Arabia, while the rest will be Saudi citizens, authorities said.

All worshippers had to undergo a COVID-19 test before arriving in Mecca and will also have to remain quarantined after the pilgrimage as the number of cases in the kingdom nears 270,000 -- one of the largest outbreaks in the Middle East.

