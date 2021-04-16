Photo

168 years of Indian Railways: When India's first passenger train travelled from Bombay to Thane

India as well as Asia's first passenger train ran on 16th April 1853.
Photo: Twitter/@AkashvaniAIR

Today marks the 168th birthday of Indian Railways. On 16th April 1853, India as well as Asia got their first passenger train and the rest is history.

The first passenger train ran between Bori Bunder (Bombay) and Thane, a distance of 34 km. It consisted of fourteen carriages and was operated by three steam locomotives, named Sahib, Sultan and Sindh. It was flagged off at 3.35 pm carrying 400 passengers.

Today, Indian railway is the fourth-largest railway network in the world which runs 13,169 trains daily.

With 14 carriages and 13 locomotives, the first passenger train ran a distance of 34km on 16 April, 1853.
The first passenger train ran between Bori Bunder (Bombay) and Thane on 16 April 1853.
India's first passenger train was flagged off on 16 April 1853 at 3.35 pm and it carried 400 passengers.
