168 years of Indian Railways: When India's first passenger train travelled from Bombay to Thane

Today marks the 168th birthday of Indian Railways. On 16th April 1853, India as well as Asia got their first passenger train and the rest is history.

The first passenger train ran between Bori Bunder (Bombay) and Thane, a distance of 34 km. It consisted of fourteen carriages and was operated by three steam locomotives, named Sahib, Sultan and Sindh. It was flagged off at 3.35 pm carrying 400 passengers.

Today, Indian railway is the fourth-largest railway network in the world which runs 13,169 trains daily.