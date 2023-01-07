TO DO LIST: City youths give tips to PBD, GIS guests

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas has become the talk of the town and as the day is approaching, people are becoming enthusiastic to describe the famous and must-know features of the city. The city is known for their cultural aspect as well as the food joints. Free Press team interviewed youths of the city regarding the same.

“I always say that Indore is a place of culture. The city now owns an IT business park which expands the opportunities for all the technicians. The global investor’s summit and PDB conference will ultimately bring major opportunities to the city to develop.” Said, Anubhav Singh, a university student.

While PBD and GIS are undoubtedly bringing home a bag full of opportunities, a few of the youth await an interesting scope that the events might bring along. “I believe that students and fresh graduates can avail a bunch of opportunities that these events can bring. We can expand the network and learn what appeals to investors the most.

As I plan to start my business soon, I can learn, lead and connect with all the prominent minds. Now I do not have to worry to shift to Mumbai or Pune as these events can bring a window of the next world to me.” said Harshita Motiram, a university graduate.

“If I tell you about my favourite places to visit, it will be Jaam Gate and military areas near Mhow. The peace that one can experience there is nowhere to be found in the hustle of the city. But Rajwada is still a mandatory visit.”

- Astha Nigam

“As a true Indorei would say, ‘Chappan pe hotdog nhi khaya toh Indore nhi ghuma.’ Food is love, and people know how to worship their love. I would say that if NRIs are coming to Indore, they must try every prominent food item of the city.”

- Mahi Jain

“I believe that people should learn more about the culture and history of the city. Devi Ahilya Bai and her contribution can teach them the way of living and also how by encouraging business, she made Malwa a very prominent region in India.”

- Taranjeet

“Until and unless you eat poha jalebi in Indore, no one is going to believe that you ever visited here. Hence a quick tip, never miss out poha jalebi.”

- Rashi

“Our style is something that all the guests coming for the meet can learn. It is distinctive, unique, and has a sense of belongingness. No matter what they bring to the city, there will always be much more they can get from the city.”

- Shobha

Contributed By: Divya Sadhwani and Jyoti Sadhwani