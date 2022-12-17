e-Paper Get App
SAWAL-JAWAB: For grand success, CM to interact with Indori NRIs

With just 21 days remaining for the high-octane event, CM Chouhan will interact with nearly 300 NRIs of Indore who live in 39 countries across the globe

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government and the Indore Municipal Corporation have decided to trek that extra mile to ensure that the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) convention turns out to be a massive hit.

While mayor Pushyamitra Bharagav is continuously holding talks with NRIs on both online and offline modes, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also reviewing the preparations of PBD convention which is to be held between January 8 and 10.

With just 21 days remaining for the high-octane event, CM Chouhan will interact with nearly 300 NRIs of Indore who live in 39 countries across the globe.

While around 100 NRIs will be present in the offline mode, nearly 200 will join the discussion virtually. People with whom Chouhan and Bhargava will interact and take suggestions from include Rajeev Nema, Shilpa Bhandari, Rajesh Aggarwal (London), Ashutosh Deshmukh (Mauritius), Rakesh Bhargava and Anand Tiwari.

The mayor said the magnitude of the PBD convention can be gauged from the fact that, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will be coming to inaugurate it and President Droupadi Murmu will also attend the convention,” he added.

HIGH OCTANE MEET

*President Droupadi Murmu will visit

*PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate conference

* CM Chouhan will interact with nearly 300 NRIs of Indore who live in 39 countries across the globe

CM’s QUESTIONNAIRE

*How many Indori NRIs from different countries will come to the conference?

*What they expect from Indore?

*What they think the MP government or Indore should do to make it (the PBD convention) a grand event or make their stay in Indore a memorable one?

article-image

