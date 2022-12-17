PBD convention: Will inspect homes to see if they can ‘house’ NRIs, says IDA officals

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to make the homestay idea of the NRIs guests for the PBD convention a memorable one, IDA officials and the chairman will visit the homes of people where the NRIs are supposed to check in.

Officials said at a meeting it was discussed on providing special information related to hospitality being provided to the visiting guests.

IDA chairman, Jaipal Singh Chawda, said IDA has to make sure that the selected houses have all the pre-requisite facilities for the guests and they have a comfortable stay and the IDA will ensure the same.

“We will form a group of 20 people each for this. A volunteer in each group will talk to the family members and coordinate with them,” said Chawda.

“We will also visit the houses and government officials will also inspect every selected house to see the arrangements and later inform whatever needs to be done to upgrade the facilities. The hosts must also take special care to see that the said changes are accepted by them. Through this initiative, we want to convey our main objective, which is to provide a home-like environment for the guests for such a high-octane event,” said Chawda.

Information related to all the hosts will also be updated on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs and information about the attending guests will also be available on the website. IDA will also make sure that the guests and the hosts are introduced well in advance so that they understand each other properly.