HomePbd-indore'Sabse aage honge Hindustani...': Female delegates from Qatar sing patriotic song from Bollywood during PBD event in Indore

President Murmu will take part in the ongoing programmes of the PBD at the Brilliant Convention Centre here in Madhya Pradesh.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women delegates who are visiting India on the occasion of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas were seen singing Indian tunes to spread a sense of patriotism during the event being held at Indore. A video showing women from Qatar expressing their excitement and singing "Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo" has gone viral on social media. WATCH:

By performing this song and vibing in its lyrics "Sabse aage honge Hindustani," the NRIs were seen catching the attention of media. That India being a democractic nation, the group tried to convey a sense of "Equality and Unity" and that India respects every person in the country, be a resident, an NRI or a visitor.

On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu will deliver speech in the valedictory session of the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention being held at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Before addressing the valedictory session, Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards. She will also take part in the ongoing programmes of the PBD at the Brilliant Convention Centre.

