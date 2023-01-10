Indore: JEE Main 2023 from January 24, last month preparation tips

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): JEE Mains 2023 exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from January 24, 2023 to January 30, 2023. All students aspiring to write JEE Main 2023 are advised to appear in both sessions of JEE Main and try an improve their scores if required in their second attempt.

Marking Scheme

For MCQs as well as numerical value questions, the marking scheme followed is +4 for the correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 marks if left unanswered/ marked for review. There is a negative marking in both Section A (MCQ-type questions) and Section B (Numerical value).

How to prepare for JEE Main in one month?

Sharing how students can ace the exam by preparing well in a month, JEE mentor Harpreet Singh Saluja shares his tips for students.

Time Management:

All three subjects Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics are equally important. So, divide these crucial remaining weeks aptly for the three subjects.

-Prepare a chapter-wise and topic-wise revision schedule for your weaker topics.

-Create short notes and list all formulae & points to remember. - This will help in quick revision before the examination

Study Material & Important Topics: One must not start any new books at this stage. However, one can still refer to standard books for concept clearing. This stage should be utilised more for problem-solving, developing shortcuts, and memorising formulae, understanding one’s strengths & weaknesses. Aspirants must take up mock tests in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode to develop their self-confidence and exam temperament. Time Management is crucial to score more marks in the actual JEE (Main).

Important topics in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics

The syllabus of Classes 11th & 12th is equally distributed across the question paper in JEE Main. Students are advised to avoid selective study in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.