Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: Western world used to see India as country of snake charmers, now the world look towards India as global leader

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said that the future of India is in ABC i.e. artificial intelligence, block chain, and cloud computing.

“The world is looking at India as we emerged as the global leader in fintech with more than 7 billion UPI transactions i.e. transactions of more than 12.82 lakh crores were made in last month. If this can work in India, it can work anywhere in the world,” Thakur said.

During a media briefing, Thakur also shared an event of his visit to the USA in 1997 and said, “I picked up a newspaper there and it was written in it that India, a country of snake charmers, is going to celebrate its 50th Independence Day. Now, things have been changing and the world has started looking towards India in a different way.”

The minister of youth affairs and sports said that it is time to work on the challenges the world is facing through climate change and food requirements.

“When I talk about Swami Vivekananda’s speech in Chicago, it was how the western world bowed in front of the monk from the east. The time has come again as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the most popular leaders globally, is leading the country,” he added.

The minister also talked about the country’s preparations for the next 25 years and said that they have opened multiple dimensions in space and technology, and in the defense sector.

“Along with being the developed Bharat, we are also securing and cherishing the glorious history of our country. Mahakal Lok is one of the examples while Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Somnath, and Kedarnath are the others. Next year, Ayodhyaya Dham will also be ready,” Thakur said.

Replying to the country's preparations to face the global recession, he said that the country is on the way to become the leader in manufacturing and service sectors.

“Our government is making the biggest reforms in history i.e. even bigger than the reforms in 1992. In the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we do not look to NRIs only for remittance money. We don’t talk about brain drain but for brain games. We look for the collaboration of the Pravasi Bharatiya to take the country to new heights,” he added.