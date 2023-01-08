Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas: Invest in Madhya Pradesh, act as ambassadors, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges NRIs

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) present on the occasion of 'Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas' here to invest in the state and act as ambassadors.

The chief minister hosted a dinner on Saturday for the NRIs who have arrived for the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas' to be held from January 8 to 10 in Indore.

"Many people have come from different countries. On behalf of the 8 crore people of Madhya Pradesh, I welcome you all," said the chief minister.

Addressing the guests, Chouhan mentioned that NRIs play an integral role in the work done all around the world.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister also expressed his expectations from the NRIs.

He said, "I have five expectations from you, every year in Madhya Pradesh, we will celebrate the pride day of cities and villages, you should come to your village or city on that day and give your contribution." Stating that the NRIs are the brand ambassadors of the state, he said, "Along with the Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan, there is also a Global Investors Summit, you must participate in that too.You are the brand ambassadors of Madhya Pradesh. You must invest in Madhya Pradesh and inspire others." "If you have come to Madhya Pradesh, then you must explore it. Madhya Pradesh is a tiger state along with a cheetah state. You must also visit the Mahakal Corridor," he added.

The chief minister mentioned the formation of a "global garden" for the NRIs.

He mentioned that an executive committee will be formed for NRIs of Madhya Pradesh who are "Friends of Madhya Pradesh".

Its meetings will be held every six months and those who have achieved a distinguished position in business will be rewarded and declared as brand ambassadors of Madhya Pradesh abroad.

Stating that the families of overseas Indians face problems of different kinds in India, he said, "We would be forming a portal to solve all such problems." The Chief Minister expressed his happiness and said, "There is now an atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm and everyone is happy. Those who went abroad from Madhya Pradesh have been called Friends of MP. Seeing their joy and happiness, our heart is also filled with joy. Seeing the development of Indore and Madhya Pradesh, they are proud and seeing the smile on their lips, we are considering our efforts worthwhile." Chief Minister Shivraj Singh was also seen taking selfies with the guests