Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: Suriname President greets PM in Hindi, expresses grief over demise of Modi's mother; watch video

Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): "Aapko hridaya se mera namaskar," Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the President of the Republic of Suriname, greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hindi, while speaking at the 17th PBD Convention being held in Indore on Monday. The Surinamese President also expressed condolences over the demise of the Prime Minister's mother.

"Today, it is my great privilege to set foot on the soil of mesmerising Indore and beautiful MP, known as the cleanest city in India & evolving as one of the smart cities", Santokhi said.

Santokhi has been invited to the event as the special guest of honour along with President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

"For Caribbean and Indian diaspora, an institute can be established in the Caribbean for training in Hindi, culture, etc., and an academy in the Caribbean for supporting the film industry, where diaspora youth can showcase talent and train in Yoga, Ayurveda, and spirituality as a way of life," he added, addressing NRIs.

He also stressed the need to learn Hindi and said, “A diaspora fund should be created for diaspora projects and programs in the region. Founding of training centres, schools in different places of our countries should be initiated to learn the Hindi language, as well as religions, culture and our tradition.”

Commemorative stamp launched

PM Narendra Modi is in the city to formally inaugurate the three day PBD Convention. The event began with a welcome speech from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, followed by a speech from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Later, PM Modi, President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, and President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, launched the commemorative stamp at the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas in Indore on Monday. The stamp has the saying “Go Safe Go Trained”.

