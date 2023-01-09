Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: PM Modi arrives in Indore ahead of 17th PBD Convention

PM Modi was welcomed by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indore to inaugurate the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention on Monday. The PM was received by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma and Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra at the Indore airport.

PM Modi is in the city to inaugurate the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest and the Republic of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the special guest of honour, according to officials.

PM Modi in a tweet on Sunday had said, "Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally."

The theme of the PBD convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal', officials earlier said.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the first ever digital PBD exhibition on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav- Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle”.

