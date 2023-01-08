Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: Over 150 NRIs, including Surinamese President, offer prayers at Mahakal Temple

e-Paper Get App
Earlier in the day, more than 150 Non Resident Indians (NRIs) from different parts of the world visited the famous Mahakal temple and participated in the ‘bhasmaarti’ at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
Suriname President Chandrikapersad ‘Chan’ Santokhi at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple | FP PHOTO
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Suriname President Chandrikapersad ‘Chan’ Santokhi offered prayers at Ujjain’s Mahakal temple on Sunday. The Indian-origin Surinamese president is in India to attend the ongoing Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) Convention in Indore. 

Suriname is a South American country which ended dictatorship after electing Santokhi as its president in the year 2020. Santokhi belongs to a Indo-Surinamese Hindu family. 

NRIs Participate in 'Bhasmaarti'

The PBD Convention is being held from January 8 to 10 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. First day of the convention is dedicated to Madhya Pradesh and the Youth Migrant Day. 

The main program will be held on the second day (January 9), in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate, along with the President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and diplomats from several countries. 

A special song has also been composed for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, it will be released as well as an exhibition containing photographs and information of overseas Indians who contributed to the country's independence will also be inaugurated by PM Modi.

