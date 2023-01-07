PBD Guest Interview: Realty sector booming due to major infra thrust in city, says Abhinav Bajpai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Real estate in Indore is growing at an exponential rate thanks to ongoing infrastructural development including the metro project and the presence of numerous IT companies,” said Abhinav Bajpai, London-based NRI with the Bloomberg LP Company.

Not surprisingly, the return on investment of realty project in Indore is very high, Bajpai said.

SOMETHING NEW ON EVERY VISIT

“You’ll find something new every time you visit or explore Indore. For me it’s discovering myself in the city again and again,” he said adding, “The city has bustling streets around Rajwada to peaceful havens like Bilawali Lake. But, living here is more peaceful when compared to other metropolitan cities”.

The city is growing rapidly and there has been a demographic change over the years.

PEOPLE HAVE SPIRIT OF ENTERPRISE

Bajpai said, “Indoreans are entrepreneurial, adaptable and capable of generating opportunities from every situation. We have a good track record in education at certain levels but, it needs to percolate into every strata of society.”

LARGE DIASPORA NEEDS TO BE EXPLOITED

The city has a large diaspora spread throughout the country, and the relationship with this network needs to be developed and exploited to the fullest. The network is a powerful radar for spotting trends and developments in every market.

Indoreans now occupy the topmost leadership positions in the country and are ranked amongst the most capable. Citizen businesses now have truly global reach and are demonstrating the capacity to work at global standards and successfully acquire and integrate overseas businesses”.

On PBD and GIS

“Non-residents would understand that citizens and the government are trying their best to develop the city. They might be willing to invest their resources and capital here rather than

anywhere else as there is a possibility to have better returns. It should be a win-win situation for both.

MESSAGE TO THE PEOPLE

Abhinav urged the residents of Indore to consider it as their own event and participate actively in everything. The aim should be that the guests are exposed to best that Indore has to offer in terms of culture, tradition and values.