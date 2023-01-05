PBD guest interview: Need proper management, accountability & transparency, says Dr Sanjiv Agarwal

Dr Sanjiv Agarwal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Sanjiv Agarwal, one of the top urologists in UK, believes that the blend of ethnic mosaic with spirituality is the USP of India and it makes the country peculiar.

“India is indeed the spiritual leader of the world as it has given the Gita and the Vedas to the world. It can also become the biggest destination for medical tourism but it requires important amendments in the system to make it more accountable,” Dr Agarwal said.

A true Indori by heart, Dr Agarwal has come to Indore to attend the PBD Convention scheduled between January 8 and 10.

“India has everything required to become the World Leader like money, experts, equipment but we are lagging behind due to proper management, transparency and the degree of honesty,” he said adding “The system in the European countries make the doctors more accountable towards the patients as the doctors’ as well as hospitals’ performance data remains available in public domain.”

Speaking about how India handled the Covid pandemic, Dr Agarwal believes that our country has come a long way in terms of managing Covid-19. “Initially, I was worried about the conditions prevailing due to the spread of the pandemic as things were not planned, but India has managed it well and now stands tall.”

Attitude of giving back makes you a good human being

Along with being a top physician, Dr Agarwal said it is more important to be a good human being than having all the feathers in the cap. “The Gita and the Vedas or our sages had taught us to give back to Mother Nature. We are fortunate to be born in India and the attitude of giving back to the community makes us an enlightened human being,” he said.

One of the trustees of ISKCON in London, Dr Agarwal also motivated the Prime Minister of UK, Rishi Sunak, who is also influenced by the Bhagavad Gita, during his visit to ISKCON before the elections in the UK.

The renowned urologist is also a chairman of the Lotus Trust which runs various campaigns to support people affected in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and or by running a hospital for the needy in Delhi during the Covid pandemic.

Develops a virtual hospital to serve patients across the globe

Dr Agarwal has developed a virtual hospital through which over 175 experts from across the globe are serving patients for free. Not only the allopath but experts of ayurveda, homeopath, naturopath and other expertise are treating patients through telemedicine.

Dear NRI friends, you cannot ignore the oneness and warmth of Indore

“I was born and brought up in Indore and even after being in the UK for so many years, I am a true Indori by heart and miss the warmth, oneness, and love which people give to you here. Indore is far ahead of many other cities in the country and the PBD Convention has given us a chance to showcase what we are,” he said.

Dr Agarwal has close ties with MGM Medical College as his father Dr VK Agarwal and sister Dr Jyoti Bindal had served as Deans in the college where he had studied medicine in 1985.

He later moved to the UK for further studies and became the youngest consultant of the country along with bagging the tag in the list of top three urologists in just six years after starting practice in 1997.

“Sarafa and Chhappan Dukan are the jewels in the city’s crown which has transformed itself in the last few years,” he said.