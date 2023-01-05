PBD Guest Interview: ‘Indore needs better air connectivity & rejig tourism sector’

Akhilesh Laddha |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Indore being the largest city of Madhya Pradesh is now one of the fastest developing cities in the country,” says Akhilesh Laddha. Laddha is an IT professional and a member/participant of the Friends of MP forum. He is currently based in New Jersey.

Laddha, who spent his childhood in Ratlam, moved to Bhopal to pursue his course in computer science engineering from the Bhopal College and later completed his Masters in nuclear physics from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai before moving to the US.

THE CITY'S USP

Sharing his insights about the city, he recalls that besides being a commercial and industrial hub of central India, it’s also known for its traditional markets and delicious street food such as Sarafa, 56 shops, Meghdoot Chowpatty. It’s well known for historical sites like Rajwada Palace and the Lal Bagh Palace, which date back to 19th-century Holkar dynasty and even today these places are on top of the ‘Hit’ List for tourists.

NEED TO PACKAGE PROPERLY

The growth index of the city should be packaged in the right perspective and this is the time to do it with so many mega events like the PBD Conference and the GIS-2023 lined up. The state’s economy is on a high and this is the time to tap investments. The city also has a fabulous education infrastructure and the IIM and IIT has helped the city grow manifold.

WHAT INDORE NEEDS TO GET

Though the city needs to boost the tourism sector and hardsell the same to global tourists which will bring in huge revenues, he also said the central government has to pay attention to develop a better air connectivity for Indore and only then will the corporate and industrial sectors get the much-needed push.

Indore is on the right track and has all resources and potential and can surge ahead of Hyderabad and Bangalore if the guardians of the state and the city take care of the issues discussed above.

In view of the upcoming Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) and the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS-2023) between January 8 and 12, he is upbeat and is looking forward to visiting the cleanest city of India and trying to contribute to its growth and development.

ON FRIENDS OF MP FORUM

Sharing thoughts on the Friends of MP forum, he says that the forum acts as a bridge between the well-wishers, friends and the policymakers of Madhya Pradesh. This forum is open for Overseas Citizens of India, People of Indian Origin, citizens of other states, civil society groups, industry associations, and academia who may not be living in MP but are willing to contribute to the state’s growth.

The forum encourages well-wishers and friends of MP to share their suggestions and ideas which can help improve governance, social uplift, and industrial growth for the overall development of the state.