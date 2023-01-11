Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: ‘NRIs’ stellar role is President WORTHY' across the world’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Noting that the Indian diaspora overcame many challenges to achieve excellence in different fields, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said here that the NRIs today have become an important and unique force in the global system.

While delivering a valedictory address at 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Conference in Indore, she said, “It (Indian diaspora) has grown into an energetic and confident community in every region, and is making stellar contributions to world affairs in leadership positions.”

“Our diaspora has exhibited extraordinary dedication and hard work, and has overcome many challenges to achieve excellence in all walks of life – including art, literature, politics, sports, business, academics, philanthropy, science and technology,” she added.

‘CONTRIBUTE TO MAKE INDIA ATMANIRBHAR’

The President said, “Indian diaspora can contribute with their energy, experience, ideas, business acumen, investments, technical expertise and knowledge sharing, to enhance our capacities to fulfill the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The President urged each and every member of the diaspora family to become a complete partner in this journey. The President said that over the last two decades, the PBD convention has served as a unique platform to enable fruitful engagement between the government, people of India and the diaspora.

Referring to the theme of this year’s PBD convention, the President said that it reflects India’s desire to make its diaspora a partner in the achievement of its national developmental goals. She said in the next 25 years, India will embark on an ambitious journey of collective hard work, sacrifice and intensive development to transform into a self-reliant world leader by 2047, when the country would be celebrating the centenary of Independence.

The President said that the call of the soil of the Motherland is something that transcends the barriers of time and distance. President Murmu also conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards-2023 to around 25 overseas Indians.

“The awards symbolise the nation’s highest recognition of the diaspora members for their contributions to India and in their home countries,” she said.

More demand for Indian talent: EAM

Hailing the role of Indian talent and creativity in foreign lands, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar said the global demand for Indian talent, skills & practices will only increase.

“Our diaspora has demonstrated the exceptional quality of dedication, commitment and perseverance in many fields. Their contributions and achievements and successes have earned them an enviable reputation in their respective societies,” Jaishankar said.

Learn, earn & do return: Scindia to NRIs

Civil aviation minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said the Indian diaspora has always helped the country during difficult times.

“During the recession, the diaspora had sent remittance to India especially when many countries had imposed sanctions on India after it conducted the nuclear tests in Pokhran. It was the Indian diaspora which had played a crucial role in changing the narrative of the world towards India,” he said.

Scindia said, “I have a message for young NRIs working abroad. That message is LER. Learn, Earn, and do Return because your destiny is here in Mother India.”

Invest in MP: CM to NRIs

Describing Madhya Pradesh as the fastest growing state in the country, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asked the Indian diaspora to invest here.

“MP’s growth rate is the highest in the country at 19.67 per cent. MP’s contribution to the country’s GDP has also increased from 3.6 per cent to 4.6 percent. We are the food basket of the country. We are ahead of Punjab in the production of wheat… and are moving ahead in ease of doing business. I request you to invest in MP and convince others also to do the same,” he said.