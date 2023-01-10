Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: Indians living in US, Canada meet Jaishankar at PBD Convention in Indore

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with NRIs from US and Canada | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The diligence and success of the Indian diaspora is recognized very well around the world, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as he met the Pravasis from the US and Canada at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The minister expressed confidence in the Indians residing overseas and said that they will continue to be a source of strength to India's ties with the US and Canada.

Taking to Twitter, the EAM wrote, "Great to meet Pravasis from the US and Canada at the PBD Convention. Their diligence and success are well-recognized around the world. Confident that they will continue to be a source of strength to our ties." India and US share strong ties with each other as the strategic partnership between the two countries is founded on shared values including a commitment to democracy and upholding the rules-based international system.

The United States and India have shared interests in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity through trade, investment, and connectivity.

Whereas, India is Canada's eleventh-largest export market and 12th-largest trading partner overall as the two countries share strong trade-related ties with each other.

Major Indian exports to Canada include drugs and pharmaceutical products, iron & steel products, marine products, cotton fabrics & readymade garments (RMG) and chemicals, etc, while key Canadian exports to India comprise pulses, fertilizers, coal, and crude petroleum, etc.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met the Indian diaspora from Gulf in the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday.

"Glad to meet with our enthusiastic community from UAE and Bahrain. Appreciated their contribution in taking India's partnership in the Gulf to a higher level. They also recognized the greater priority that the Modi Government has accorded to the Gulf," the External Affairs Minister tweeted.

Indian diaspora from the Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and Bahrain participated in the 3-day convention of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

At the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday, Jaishankar said that Indian citizens abroad have an admirable reputation in their respective societies as a result of their contributions, successes, and accomplishments.

During the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Indore, President Droupadi Murmu conferred Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards to the recipients. Guyana's President was also conferred by the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman earlier today by the Indian President for community welfare and politics.

"Our diaspora brothers and sisters will always have a special place in our hearts, not only as extended family members but as responsible stakeholders in India's development," President Droupadi Murmu said during her address at 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The theme of this Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal".

Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 countries registered for the PBD Convention. The convention was inaugurated on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also released a commemorative postal stamp 'Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen'.