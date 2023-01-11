Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: NRIs keep their date with Free Press at Indore’s famous joint

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During an interaction session with the NRIs, Free Press accompanied them to Chappan Dukan as the high-profile guests were tired of having Biryani for the last two days and wanted to explore Indore through its dishes.

Mast, mast panipuris…

“This is so yummy. We had these in Mauritius, but didn’t taste so delicious,” the NRIs said. When the NRIs gorged on these juicy panipuris, others who had assembled there were keenly watching the NRIs’ expressions. While the NRIs ate to their heart’s content, people around them cheered and clapped. It was home-coming… sach mein!

Aur thoda mirchi daalo!

When the shopkeeper asked his high-profile NRI guest, “Sir aur kya chahiye?” The NRI promptly said, “Thoda fried green chilli daalo.” They told Free Press, “When we used to watch the reels on Indian food, I had decided to ask for more green chillies once I am in India.” On a chilly Tuesday, he went on a chilli spree and later thanked the shopkeeper for his “treat”.

Naacho @ Chappan

At the Chappan, a concert was on when Free Press reached with the NRIs and the high-profile guests shook a leg and grooved to the music. The beaming NRIs said, “Indore is the best place, everything here is just amazing whether it is the food or music, we’ll definitely visit (Indore) again with our families.” After seeing the NRIs enjoying the DJ, the crowd there clicked selfies with them.

The NRI expressed their gratitude and thanked Free press for such a lively outing.