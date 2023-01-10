e-Paper Get App
HomePbd-indorePravasi Bharitya Divas: President Murmu to address valedictory session of PBD convention in Indore

Pravasi Bharitya Divas: President Murmu to address valedictory session of PBD convention in Indore

She is also scheduled to meet Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in the afternoon.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
article-image
President of India Droupadi Murmu | File Photo
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu will on Tuesday address the valedictory session of the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention underway in Madhya Pradesh's Indore's city.

Murmu will take part in the ongoing programmes of the PBD at the Brilliant Convention Centre here in Madhya Pradesh.

She is also scheduled to meet Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in the afternoon.

Before addressing the valedictory session, President Murmu will also confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards, as per the official programme.

Union ministers S Jaishankar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also take part in the PBD programmes, official sources said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention here.

He described Pravasi Bharatiyas as the "brand ambassadors" of India on foreign soil and said they have a significant place in the journey of the country as it enters the 'Amrit kaal' of the next 25 years.

Read Also
Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: NRIs are Rashtradoots who echo voice of powerful India, says PM Modi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pravasi Bharitya Divas: President Murmu to address valedictory session of PBD convention in Indore

Pravasi Bharitya Divas: President Murmu to address valedictory session of PBD convention in Indore

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: Indore set for the last day of PBD

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: Indore set for the last day of PBD

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: NRIs are Rashtradoots who echo voice of powerful India, says PM Modi

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: NRIs are Rashtradoots who echo voice of powerful India, says PM Modi

Dual citizenship: Centre looking into plea, says Jaishankar

Dual citizenship: Centre looking into plea, says Jaishankar

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Maha Kal’ at Mahakal for NRIs

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Maha Kal’ at Mahakal for NRIs