Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, Day 3: Need to enable global mobility of Indian workforce, says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday addressed the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas as keynote speaker here.

Pradhan said nowadays India is emerging as an intellectual power, how to mobilize this power is the biggest challenge for everyone.

For the mobilization of intellectual power, minister believes more attention is to be paid to skill development in new education policy.

"Indians are dedicated, handworkers, honest and these are our biggest strengths. Also, we are intellectual from the time of Vikramaditya, now we just need to mobilize this power," said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Chairman and managing director of Lu Lu group M.A Yusuff Ali also believed the the workforce needs to be trained for a couple of months before mobilising them globally.

"The workforce you are mobilizing needs training of 2-3 months first and then they can be mobilized anywhere in the world. Previously, I had given this advice to Kerala government, and they are working on it," Ali said.

Read Also Pravasi Bharitya Divas: President Murmu to address valedictory session of PBD convention in Indore