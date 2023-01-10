e-Paper Get App
HomePbd-indorePravasi Bharatiya Divas: President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Indore

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Indore

The theme of this PBD Convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
President of India Droupadi Murmu | FP Photo
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday arrived in Indore on Tuesday to attend the valedictory session of the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan received President Murmu at the Indore airport.

The convention was inaugurated on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also released a commemorative postal stamp 'Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen'. The PM also inaugurated the first-ever digital PBD Exhibition on the theme 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle'.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians and enable the diaspora to interact with each other.

The theme of this PBD Convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'. Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the PBD Convention.

Prior to her valedictory address, President Murmu will confer Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Awards.

On the sideline of the Convention, Suriname President Chandrikaprasad Santokhi and Gyyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali will call on the President.

Chandrika Persad Santokhi is the special guest of honour at the Convention.

Read Also
Pravasi Bharitya Divas: President Murmu to address valedictory session of PBD convention in Indore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Indore

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Indore

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomes President Droupadi Murmu...

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomes President Droupadi Murmu...

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: 40% of real-time digital transactions happen in India,...

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: 40% of real-time digital transactions happen in India,...

Pravasi Bharitya Divas: President Murmu to address valedictory session of PBD convention in Indore

Pravasi Bharitya Divas: President Murmu to address valedictory session of PBD convention in Indore

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: NRIs are Rashtradoots who echo voice of powerful India, says PM Modi

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: NRIs are Rashtradoots who echo voice of powerful India, says PM Modi