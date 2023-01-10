Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Indore sets benchmark with PBD homestay, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Indore Development Authority’s Padharo Mhare Ghar, a programme was organised on Monday at a house at Ananda Colony where all the homestay guests were present. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended the event where he interacted with both the guests and hosts.

“Our guests are jaan se zyada pyaarey for us. When we were planning the PBD, the aam aadmi suggested that we moot the idea of homestay facilities for guests,” said CM.

“It is not a sarkari programme, it is a public event. Indoris came ahead willingly for the homestay proposal. It was difficult to decide the logistics of the proposal,” he said.

“We were in a dilemma on whether the guests would like the idea or not? We pondered on their comfortability? Their privacy? The food spread? etc. We had to meticulously plan every little detail,” CM Chouhan added.

“I really appreciate the NRIs that they accepted our proposal of homestays. Indore has set a new benchmark with this campaign of Padharo Mhare Ghar. We also trained drivers to handle the high-profile guests with etiquette,” the CM said.

CM narrates tale on cleanliness

“Once a journalist, who had come to Indore, had hired a cab and on his way had stopped to buy a snack. After having it, he chucked the crushed empty packet out of the window. The cabbie stopped the vehicle immediately and alighted to collect the trash. This is the level of commitment of Indoris towards cleanliness.”